Grey's Anatomy star Brad Everett Young passes away after tragic car crash

Brad Everett Young, Hollywood actor and photographer, has passed away following a crash in Los Angeles.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, September 17, the 46-year-old's representative Paul Christensen announced his sad demise.
“Brad's passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” he told the outlet.
Paul further added, “He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official.”
According to his representative, the Grey's Anatomy star died after a crash on the 134 Freeway, when his vehicle was hit by a car travelling the wrong way down the road.
Young was pronounced dead at the moment, whilst the other motorist was rushed to hospital.
The actor began his acting career in 1990s with shows like Boy Meets World, Felicity, Grey's Anatomy, Numb3rs and Charlie’s Angels.
He appeared in films like Love & Basketball and Jurassic Park III but in later years gained recognition as a red-carpet photographer.
Young’s photography portfolio included shoots for The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, People and Variety.
Following the news of his death, many General Hospital stars including Chris McKenna, Parry Shan and Lily Melgar rushed to social media to pay tribute to him.
Brad Everett Young is survived by a brother, Chris.