Madonna announces new dance album with Warner Records

Madonna is all set to return with a new dance album in 2026!
On Thursday, September 18, the Queen of Pop announced that is will release a brand new dance album next year.
Not only this, the Hung Up singer has resigned with Warner Records nearly two decades after departing the label.
“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles, it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” Madonna said in a statement.
She further added, “Since the beginning, Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”
Madonna began her journey to pop stardom in 1982 at the label’s Sire Records imprint, where she remained for the first 25 years of her career.
“Almost 2 decades later - And it Feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 2026,” she wrote on Instagram.
The surprising announcement sent her ardent fans into frenzy as they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.
Madonna’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled dance album will be her first release in seven years.