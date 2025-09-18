Charli XCX, George Daniel enjoy beach date with Matty Healy, Gabbriette Nearby 

Charli XCX and George Daniel are enjoyed a PDA-filled double date with Matty Healy and his fiancée Gabbriette in Sicily ahead of their second wedding.
The newlywed couple were spotting soaking up the sun while enjoying a romantic beach day last week just a day before their wedding.
During the outing, the BRAT singer and the 1975 drummer were seen packed on the PDA as they kissed in the ocean, looking more in love than ever.
Charli looked stunning in a sizzling halter neck black bikini as she wrapped her arms around her shirtless new husband.
The outing turned into a family affair as George’s bandmate, Matty joined the couple alongside his model fiancée Gabbriette.
Matty turned up the heat shirtless, showing off his tattoos in grey tracksuit bottoms, while his fiancée kept it chic in a white strappy top paired with matching wide-legged trousers.
The outing comes just a day before Charli and George said "I do" for the second time in a stunning ceremony in Sicily on Sunday.
Alongside Matty, his mother Denise Welch and father Tim Healy as well as their other bandmates Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann were also in attendance.
Charli XCX and George Daniel second wedding comes nearly two months after they exchanged vows during a civil ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London on July 19.