Emma Raducanu’s Korea Open dream ends in heartbreak against Krejcikova

Emma Raducanu's Korea Open run ended in heartbreak as she missed three match points against Barbora Krejcikova.
Barbora defeated British number one Raducanu with scores of 4-6 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 in two hours and 52 minutes.
Raducanu had a chance to win the match when she was serving at 5-3 in the second set, leading 4-1 earlier and even held a match point.
However, Krejcikova broke her serve, pushing the set to a tie-break.
Raducanu was leading 5-2 and had two opportunities to win while Krejcikova was serving but failed to do so.
Krejcikova then held her serve, then went on to win five games in a row after saving two break points in the third game of the final set, ultimately winning the match.
Raducanu chose to skip playing for Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to participate in the Korea Open.
The 22-year-old player now hopes to raise her ranking to be among the top 32 seeds for the 2026 Australian Open.
On the other hand, Krejcikova, ranked 39th in the world will now face the current Wimbledon champion and top-seeded player, Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-finals.
Swiatek defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea with a score of 6-3,6-2 earlier on Thursday, September 18.