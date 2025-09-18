Kris Jenner pens heartfelt note to Kylie on 10-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics

Kris Jenner is beaming with proud as her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner marks major career milestone!
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 18, to pen an emotional tribute to Kylie as her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, celebrates its 10-year anniversary.
“10 years, Kylie!!!!! I am endlessly proud of you!!!!” Kris wrote alongside Kylie’s September Women’s Issue of WWD Beauty Inc Magazine, which will out on Friday.
She went on to gush, “It feels like just yesterday you came to me as a teenager and said you wanted to start your own business, and now here you are, a decade later, an extraordinary, accomplished, powerful business woman, with the most amazing products, incredible retail partners around the world, a brilliant team, and an iconic brand that has inspired so many.”
“I’ve watched your passion shine through every single day, in every detail you put your heart and your creativity into. You are an inspiration!!!! I love you so much, and I can’t wait to see all that you’ll create in the next 10 years with Kylie Cosmetics. My sweet girl, the best is still ahead,” Kris added.
Kylie Cosmetics was launched on November 30th, 2015 with the original name of Kylie Lip Kits, which sold out within minutes of going live.
The beauty brand quickly achieved a valuation of $1.2 billion, making Kylie Jenner one of the youngest self-made billionaires.