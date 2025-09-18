Jessica Biel 'supportive' of Justin Timberlake after Lyme diagnosis

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have finally found a “new normal” as he battles with Lyme disease.
A source spilled to US Weekly that The Total Recall actress “has been extremely supportive of Justin’s health and wellness”.
“They’re both strong people, and they’re great at finding a good balance for both of their needs,” explained an insider.
The source noted that Jessica has been a “beacon of support” for Justin and their sons, who have always been her “first priority”.
“She’s been incredibly emotionally supportive when the singer needs her,” mentioned an insider.
Another source revealed that Jessica and Justin are “navigating new normal very well”.
“The family cherishes their time with each other more than ever,” said an insider, notably after the singer opened up about his “relentlessly debilitating” diagnoses via Instagram on July 31.
Meanwhile, the couple’s extended family have also been doing their bit to support and spread positivity.
“They have so much support around them too [from] both Justin and Jessica’s family,” pointed out an insider.
Before concluding, the source added, “He has so much love around him and everyone’s just praying for his healing, for a full recovery.”