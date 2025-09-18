Kim Kardashian uses ‘hypnosis’ to heal from Kanye West trauma: Report

Kim Kardashian has recently turned to hypnosis in the past to heal trauma from Kanye West.
The Skims founder, who shares four children with the rapper, reportedly pushed to “relive” her nightmare as the new documentary, In Whose Name? gave glimpses behind the scenes of the former couple's disturbing relationship.
“Kim's used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, and she does find it helps,” said an insider
The source told Radar Online, “Unfortunately, the scars from Kanye are very deep, so this isn't a one and done sort of healing journey.”
Another insider noted that the reality star “remains very haunted” by her relationship with the rapper.
“If people knew what she truly endured with him they would understand why,” they continued.
The source pointed out that Kanye “completely tormented her; he broke down her self-esteem and made her feel like she only had value because of him”.
“The things she went along with in the bedroom just to try to keep him happy make her sick,” mentioned an insider.
The source explained, “Then there's the years of dealing with his shifting moods and his deteriorating mental health.”
“She still gets nightmares and it's all been triggered again by this documentary,” revealed an insider as Kim dealt with PTSD from tumultuous eight-year marriage to the rapper.
Meanwhile, the source added that Kim is “determined to heal” which is why she speeds up her hypnosis sessions twice-a-week because they're “really helping”.