Cardi B speaks about divorces and co-parenting struggles with ex Offset 

Cardi B is set to move on from her past with Offset.
Speaking to CBS Mornings on September 18, 2025, over a year after parting ways with Migos rapper, the 32-year-old singer said that she’s done being associated with her ex.
The Bodak Yellow star stated, “I’m so tired of people associating me with somebody that is from the past.”
She continued, “I filed for divorce a year ago. That should be very clear. I don’t deal with that, I don’t mess with that, I don’t have no contact with that.”
The ex-couple share three children — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 12 months old. Cardi B opened up about the co-parenting related struggles, as they are yet to reach a point.
The I Like It artist said, “We should be able to ask each other questions. We should be able to be like, ‘Hey look at what one of the kids just did. Look at this. Look at the report card.’ We should be able to celebrate. But it’s not about the kids. One thing I’m learning it’s not about the kids.”
“We should be able to raise kids,” Cardi B added.
Offset, meanwhile, she also got candid about moving on, explaining to the AP last month that his song Move On symbolizes ending the chapter.
For those unaware, the ex-couple secretly tied the knot in September 2017, welcomed their first child in 2018, and went their separate ways in July 2024, marking an end to seven-year marriage.