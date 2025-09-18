Yolanda Hadid opens up about Bella Hadid’s battle with Lyme disease

Yolanda Hadid has shared her heartbreaking experience of seeing her daughter Bella Hadid in pain, as she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old actress posted hospital pictures of Bella on September 18, 2025, sparking concerns among fans.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about how much pain her daughter has endured due to her diagnoses.
Yolanda captioned, ”The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone.”
She further praised the model, stating, “There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013.”
“You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain,” Yolanda added.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments, showering love and wishes for Bella.
Gigi Hadid commented, “I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as you deserve soon.”
A fan wrote, “Hope she recovers! She is lucky that has access to the best treatment, most people do not and have no support from the healthcare system.”
“Wishing you both a full recovery and sending huge love and strength,” another fan wrote.
Lyme disease is often caused by a bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans only via a tick bite.
It may evolve through different stages, which may overlap and affect joints, skin, and the nervous system.