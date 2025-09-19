Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover in L.A. after show’s abrupt cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel has been spotted just one day after his long-running late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was abruptly pulled from ABC’s schedule.
On Thursday, September 18, the 57-year-old comedian was seen driving around the streets of Los Angeles.
In the images, obtained by People Magazine, the host looked carefree as he wore dark blue shirt and sunglasses.
This marks as Kimmel’s first public sighting since the Nexstar announced his shock removal from the show following comments he made about the recent death of Charlie Kirk.
“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the statement reads.
It further added, “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”
Sinclair later followed suit, and ABC confirmed the show’s indefinite suspension nationwide.
On Monday, September 15, Jimmy Kimmel said on his show, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10 at the age of 31.