Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie kick off six-day joint visit to Japan

Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie have kicked off their six-day visit to Japan.
On Thursday, September 18, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh landed in Tokyo to celebrate the UK's relationship with Japan.
The royal couple attended the MUSUBI Initiative Reception at the British Ambassador's Residence, as per the fan account of Duchess Sophie.
“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in Japan,” the post noted.
It continued, “Their Royal Highnesses attended the MUSUBI Initiative Reception at the Ambassador’s Residence in Tokyo, marking the start of their visit to Japan.”
“The newly launched MUSUBI initiative — meaning ‘connection’ in Japanese — aims to strengthen ties between people and businesses in the UK and Japan,” it added.
During the trip, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will meet the Emperor and Empress, as well as the Crown Prince and Crown Princess.
The couple will attend a tree planting ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 1975 visit to Japan, and will also visit the National Sumo Arena and Kasai Marine Park
Their other engagements include a tour to the UK Pavilion at Expo 2025, participation in a UN Women panel at the Expo's Women's Pavilion and a visit to Koyasan, including the Kongobuji Temple and Okunoin Cemetery
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s visit to Japan will highlight shared values and foster cooperation in areas such as education, sustainability, innovation, youth opportunities, and women’s leadership.