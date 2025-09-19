King Felipe sweetly takes selfie with Queen Letizia at Luxor Temple

King Felipe and Queen Letizia had a busy third day of their Egypt tour!
After undertaking solo engagements throughout the day, the King and Queen reunited to inaugurate the new night lighting system at Luxor’s Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut.
The Spanish royal family took to their Instagram account on Thursday, September 18, to share peeks into the royal couple’s visit.
In the images, Queen Letizia looked elegant in a tailored beige blazer paired with wide-leg white trousers while King Felipe looked dapper in a dark suit which he paired with white button-down shirt as they toured the temple.
One of the photos showed King Felipe sweetly taking a selfie with Queen Letizia amidst the historic background.
“The third day of the King and Queen's State Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt continues in Luxor,” the palace wrote in the caption.
It continued, “Upon their arrival at the archaeological site of the Temple of Hatshepsut, the King and Queen inaugurated the night lighting system, built by a consortium of Spanish companies as part of a major project to refurbish and improve Luxor's archaeological sites.”
“This development will allow for extended opening hours for the city's temples, facilitating nighttime visits and improving the security of designated sites,” the caption further added.
The Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut are a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian architecture, admired for its innovative design, strategic location, and historical significance.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain will conclude their official state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on Friday, September 19.