King Charles sends special video message as Prince Edward marks major milestone

King Charles has sent a special message as brother Prince Edward stepped in to celebrate a milestone occasion on his behalf.
As the Head of State of one of the Commonwealth States, Papua New Guinea, the 76-year-old monarch released a video message to mark the 50th independence day of the Pacific country, on September 16, 2025.
In the video message, which was shared on Royal Family's Instagram account on Friday, September 19, Charles began, "On this day of joyful celebration, I recall with fond nostalgia the moment, when the flag of Papua New Guinea was raised high on independence fifty years ago."
He continued, "I was there. On that historic occasion, we looked with hope and anticipation to the future of a new and proud nation."
"Today, as you mark this important milestone, we can look back with admiration at the achievements and progress," Charles added.
His majesty further acknowledged that, "Though the journey has not always been an easy one, modern Papua New Guinea stands as a proud symbol of its citizens perseverance, resilience and tireless commitment to democracy and unity."
Before concluding his message the cancer-stricken monarch noted, "Together we have made great strides and advances in development, public health, infrastructure and diplomacy."
"As a mature and established voice in the Pacific and on the world stage, I am immensely proud that Papua New Guinea is such a deeply valued and respected member of our Commonwealth family," he added.
It is pertinent to mention, The Duke of Edinburgh, who marked the occasion on king's behalf is currently on a trip to Japan with wife, Duchess Sophie.