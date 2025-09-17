Lionel Messi’s logo to feature on Inter Miami academy jerseys

Inter Miami FC will feature Lionel Messi's personal logo on all academy team jerseys for the 2025-26 season.
This follows last season’s Promise Kit, when youth teams wore the same pink colour as the senior team for the first time.
The new Messi-branded kits will be available in both the signature pink home version and the black away design, each featuring Messi's personal logo on the chest.
Starting with the 2025-26 season, all Inter Miami academy teams from U12 to U19 will wear the new jersey featuring Messi's personal logo.
This makes Inter Miami first youth academy in the world to have official match jerseys branded with Messi's logo.
Since Messi joined the team in July 2023, the club has gained global recognization, new business opportunities and become more attractive to talented players.
Now, Inter Miami is using Messi’s personal brand on their academy kits to enhance the club’s image beyond his playing skills.
On the other hand, Messi's 2004-05 rookie card was sold €1.5 million via Fanatics Collect's private sales network, surpassing the previous record of €1.33 million held by Brazilian legend Pele.
The record sale followed another private sale just days earlier, when a different copy of the same card also received a perfect 10 and sold for €1.1 million through Goldin Auctions.