Julia Roberts addresses rumours of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel

Julia Roberts has recently addressed rumors of a potential My Best Friend's Wedding sequel.
The Pretty Woman actress opened up about a follow-up to the 1997 film in a new interview with Variety.
Julia, who played the role of Julianne Potter in the original film, confirmed, “They are talking to me.”
The actress’ After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino then chimed in and added he would take the opportunity to direct the sequel “in a second”.
Back in July, the outlet reported that the sequel was in early development with Materialists filmmaker Celine Song. But she was not in talks to direct the project.
Meanwhile, Julia reflected on the legacy of My Best Friend’s Wedding during the film’s 25th anniversary in 2022.
“So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together,” explained the Notting Hill actress while speaking to E! News show, Daily Pop.
Julia told the outlet, “None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry. It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other.”