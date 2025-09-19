Alison Hammond surprises fans with incredible weight loss transformation

Alison Hammond’s fans were left in awe by her amazing appearance after she and her makeup artist shared a few fresh photographs of her stunning look.
The For The Love of Dogs presenter kicked off her healthier journey after a pre-diabetic diagnosis.
The popular television personality previously opened up about her dietary habits that contributed to her incredible transformation, choosing instead to partner with a personal trainer whilst consuming everything "in moderation".
In a joint Instagram post, the renowned TV personality and her makeup artist shared a few pictures showcasing her amazing appearance as she struck poses in the bright sunlight.
“She’s Sunshine In Human Form,” the caption reads.
In the stunning images, she absolutely radiated positive vibes, wearing a striped skirt, crisp white T-shirt, pairing up with a casual denim jacket.
Shortly after the post went viral, admirers flooded the social media with praise and immense love.
A fan wrote, “You are just the BEST Alison adore you on Bake Off , beautiful lady.”
“Absolutely stunning, Alison. Always have been, always will be. You look amazing. You look happy. Go, girl!,” another fan wrote.
“You look amazing and love watching you on TV, such a breath of fresh air,” a third fan wrote.
Previously, Alison shared that she attempted several weight loss interventions, including having a gastric band fitted in 2007. However, she removed it after her body didn’t accept it.
Alison's incredible transformation news comes after she revealed about her relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend David Putman, which has left her feeling "on top of the world."