Carlos Alcaraz's US Open performance sparks comparison to Roger Federer

It takes a special performance to earn comparisons with the great Roger Federer and that is especially true when the former player giving out that praise is Andy Roddick.
According to Tennis365, Carlos Alcaraz stormed to victory in the US Open, with the set he dropped against his big rival Jannik Sinner in the final the only set he surrendered in the entire tournament.
The power, accuracy and brilliance of Alcaraz was too much for all his rivals and Roddick has suggested his dominance was comparable to that of Swiss maestro Federer.
Roddick often admits Federer was the player who confirmed to him that there were levels in tennis he would never reach, so his comments about Alcaraz were especially
“I saw a fearless Carlos with every ball, his way of hitting the slice now is something different, a bit like Federer,” said Roddick on the latest Served podcast.
“I think he was watching the (Grigor) Dimitrov versus Sinner match at Wimbledon, what the Bulgarian did before having to retire when he was leading by two sets to zero, or at least I think that match had an impact on his tactics, as he used that shot several times,” he added.
Roddick went on to suggest tennis should be grateful for the Alcaraz vs Sinner battle, as he believes the sport needed this new rivalry as the era of Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic came to an end.