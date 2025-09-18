Carlos Alcaraz shows off new hairdo during golf outing with Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a golf outing with tennis legend Roger Federer in his new hairstyle.
After the US Open hair mishap that left the world No. 1 without hair in the last Grand Slam of the 2025 season, Alcaraz is back with a new hairstyle ahead of the next tournament.
Taking to Instagram, the Swiss maestro welcomed the 22-year-old for the Laver Cup, co-founded by the 20-time Grand Slam champion.
The former world No. 1 wrote, “Welcome to Laver Cup 2025, @carlitosalcarazz—nice work on the golf course. Hope you packed your tennis rackets.”
Federer also shared some unseen pictures with the six-time Grand Slam winner from the golf course. Both of the tennis stars could be seen in the golf attire, but what got users' attention was Alcaraz’s platinum blonde hair.
One user said, “What the heck is this silver hair??”
“Wow, Roger! What did you tell Carlos about his hair colour?” another asked.
The third one joked, “White hair? I’m struggling to look young.”
However, tennis fans were overwhelmed to see two of the greatest players of tennis in one frame enjoying gold together and compared them to a father-son duo.
A user wrote, “Two legends in a picture. Like a father-son moment. So happy to see this!”
“Carlos looks at him like, ‘Thanks, Dad.’” Another gushed, “Father-son energy.”
Furthermore, the international indoor hard court event between Team Europe and Team World, the Laver Cup, is scheduled to kick off on September 19, 2025.