Sarah Ferguson parties with Queen Camilla’s son after Prince Andrew reunion 

Sarah Ferguson partied the night away with Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles just days after reuniting with ex-husband Prince Andrew.
On Thursday, September 18, the Duchess of York stepped out in Mayfair joining Tom Parker Bowles for a lively celebration at The Dorchester.
Sarah and Tom were photographed arm in arm inside China Tang, the hotel’s famed restaurant, as it marked its 20th anniversary.
The event was a star-studded affair as the duo were joined by fellow A-listers Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enniful and Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie.
For the event, the Duchess turned heads in a letterbox red military jacket and black mini-skirt.
The mother of three elevated her chic look with black heels and natural makeup, looking stunning as ever.
Meanwhile, the award-winning British food writer looked dapper in a blue suit which he paired with a plain white shirt.
Sarah and Tom's night out at Park Lane came just days after the Duchess reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, who died at the age of 92 on 4 September.
The estranged couple, who still live together at royal lodge, put on a united front at the mass service.
For those unknown, Queen Camilla shares son Tom with her ex-husband Brigadier Andrew Parker-Bowles.