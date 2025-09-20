Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson parties with Queen Camilla’s son after Prince Andrew reunion

Sarah Ferguson and Tom Parker Bowles were photographed arm in arm at The Dorchester

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Sarah Ferguson parties with Queen Camilla’s son after Prince Andrew reunion
Sarah Ferguson parties with Queen Camilla’s son after Prince Andrew reunion 

Sarah Ferguson partied the night away with Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles just days after reuniting with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

On Thursday, September 18, the Duchess of York stepped out in Mayfair joining Tom Parker Bowles for a lively celebration at The Dorchester.

Sarah and Tom were photographed arm in arm inside China Tang, the hotel’s famed restaurant, as it marked its 20th anniversary.

The event was a star-studded affair as the duo were joined by fellow A-listers Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enniful and Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie.

For the event, the Duchess turned heads in a letterbox red military jacket and black mini-skirt.

The mother of three elevated her chic look with black heels and natural makeup, looking stunning as ever.

Meanwhile, the award-winning British food writer looked dapper in a blue suit which he paired with a plain white shirt.

Sarah and Tom's night out at Park Lane came just days after the Duchess reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, who died at the age of 92 on 4 September.

The estranged couple, who still live together at royal lodge, put on a united front at the mass service.

For those unknown, Queen Camilla shares son Tom with her ex-husband Brigadier Andrew Parker-Bowles.