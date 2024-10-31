Sports

Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag and appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager of the club

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim
Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United is ready to pay hefty amount to Sporting in exchange of Ruben Amorim.

The club fired fired Erik ten Hag last week and appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager. Now, they are eyeing the Portuguese football manager to become fill in the vacant position.

As per Telegraph Sport, United agreed to pay 12 million euros (£10.05 million) compensation to Sporting to release clause in Amorim’s contract.

Sporting is expected to make the announcement regarding their manager on this week.

Amorim will seemingly remain in charge of his former club for their next three games and only join United during the forthcoming international break.

“Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause,” Sporting Lisbon said.

Moreover, the current interim manager has also expressed his wish to remain in the club after final decision is made.

Nistelrooy said, “I’m here to help and serve and give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”

The former United striker continued, “I came here as an assistant to help the club. Now in this role, I’m helping as long as needed. In the future, in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further to build towards the future, that’s what I’m here for.”

If Amorim replaces Erik ten Hag, then his first game would be the Premier League away game against Ipswich Town.

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain

Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Sports News

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Why Man City and Liverpool snubbed future Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim?
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Alcaraz after Ronaldo's 'SIUUU,' mimics Neymar's iconic celebration in Paris
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Erik ten Hag gets snubbed by three Manchester United legendary players
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025