Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United is ready to pay hefty amount to Sporting in exchange of Ruben Amorim.
The club fired fired Erik ten Hag last week and appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager. Now, they are eyeing the Portuguese football manager to become fill in the vacant position.
As per Telegraph Sport, United agreed to pay 12 million euros (£10.05 million) compensation to Sporting to release clause in Amorim’s contract.
Sporting is expected to make the announcement regarding their manager on this week.
Amorim will seemingly remain in charge of his former club for their next three games and only join United during the forthcoming international break.
“Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause,” Sporting Lisbon said.
Moreover, the current interim manager has also expressed his wish to remain in the club after final decision is made.
Nistelrooy said, “I’m here to help and serve and give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”
The former United striker continued, “I came here as an assistant to help the club. Now in this role, I’m helping as long as needed. In the future, in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further to build towards the future, that’s what I’m here for.”
If Amorim replaces Erik ten Hag, then his first game would be the Premier League away game against Ipswich Town.