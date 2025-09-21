Sabrina Carpenter to promote meaningful cause through Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour not only entertains fans but also champions a meaningful cause.
The Manchild hitmaker, who is currently on a break from her fifth concert tour, shared a delightful update about its upcoming leg via her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 20.
In her story, the Man’s Best Friend singer re-shared HeadCount’s post, announcing teaming up with the organization for a meaningful cause.
HeadCount, founded in 2004, is a U.S. nonprofit organization that uses music, pop culture, and events to register voters and increase democratic participation, especially among young people.
“Surprise! We’re beyond excited to join @sabrinacarpenter on the fall leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour. You’ll find HeadCount at every U.S. stop making sure you’re ready to vote. And yes, you can volunteer,” announced the organization.
They also revealed the concert dates on which they will join the 26-year-old popstar, which include October 23 and 24 in Pittsburgh, October 29, 31, and November 1 in New York, November 4 and 5 in Nashville, November 10 and 11 in Toronto, and November 20, 22, and 23 in Los Angeles.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour:
Short n’ Sweet tour is Sabrina Carpenter’s fifth concert tour and first arena tour, which she kicked off on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, US.
The tour is in support of her sixth studio album of the same name.
Carpenter performed her last show in London, UK, on July 6, 2025, before taking a break to promote her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.
She is set to resume the tour on October 23, 2025, in Pittsburgh, United States.