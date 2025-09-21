Pamela Anderson teams up with sons for TV reboot of iconic film

Pamela Anderson is teaming up with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, for a television reboot of her most iconic film.
The Naked Gun star, who starred in the 1996 cult classic film, has joined the team with her children Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27 for a TV adaptation of the movie, Barb Wire.
It is reported that the project will be the first from Anderson and her children’s production company, And-Her-Sons Productions.
According to DailyMail, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will executive produce the TV series for Dark Horse, with Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon producing under And-Her-Sons.
The 1996 film was based on the Dark Horse Comics character.
The source said, “And-Her-Sons Productions was set up to reinvigorate beloved characters that their mom helped to create and inspire.”
The insider also revealed that the characters have “stood the test of time” with Anderson’s “input” and “hindsight.”
“It is an invaluable perspective. She is an artist and will surely have a lot of input. These shows will be quality productions with depth, meaning, and fun. A chance to do it her way,” the tipster revealed.
Brandon and Dylan, sons of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, previously appeared in Pamela’s Garden of Eden and Pamela’s Cooking with Love.
Brandon also produced the 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story and 2024’s The Last Showgirl.
Last year, Pamela Anderson and her sons acquired the skincare brand Sonsie together.