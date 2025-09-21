Home / Entertainment

Sonny Curtis, ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ theme song writer, dies at 88

The Crickets frontman Sonny Curtis’s family releases somber statement to announce his sudden death

Sonny Curtis has passed away!

On Saturday, September 20, the Crickets frontman’s family took to his official Facebook account to announce the singer’s heartbreaking demise.

Notably, the announcement came a day after the Love is All Around singer’s death on September 19.

Revealing “sudden illness” as Sonny Curtis’s cause of death, they wrote, “I'm heartbroken to tell you that my dad Sonny passed away yesterday after a sudden illness. I'm so grateful that I was with him at the end, along with my mom. It was peaceful and he didn't suffer.”

The statement continued, “He was 88 and he lived a more exceptional life than anyone I'd ever met. He made a mark on this world, and he made a mark on the hearts of all who knew him. It's a sad day, but what a life. May we look at his life with joy rather than sadness. He would have wanted that.”

Who was Sonny Curtis?

Sonny Curtis was an American singer and songwriter, best known for his collaborations with Buddy Holly and as frontman of ‘50s rock band The Crickets.

He was also famous for writing the hit I Fought the Law and the theme song of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Sonny Curtis cause of death:

According to his family’s statement, Sonny Curtis died of sudden illness at the age of 88.

