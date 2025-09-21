MGK reveals ‘worst torture’ he experienced after Megan Fox breakup

Machine Gun Kelly is reflecting on his “worst” pain ever.
Months after parting ways with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox, MGK made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he opened up about the most painful experience he has ever experienced.
During the conversation, the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter spoke about his large blackout tattoo, which he debuted in February 2024.
The Bad Things rapper, who had his entire body tattooed at age 13, revealed that the purpose behind the blackout tattoo was to “redesign” his body.
“I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety. But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy,” he shared.
The Rap Devil rapper continued to note, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like, so I came up with, well I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this.”
Upon being asked if the process was painful, MGK described it as the “worst torture” he has ever experienced.
“[It was the] worst torture I’ve ever experienced. Yeah, I don’t do, like, the going under and numbing and waking up, I don’t do any of that,” he stated, adding that he “had to thug it out.”
“Big mistake, but my morals stand,” the rapper added.
Notably, Machine Gun Kelly’s blackout tattoo covers almost all of his upper half, including his arms, chest, and stomach.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox:
Machine Gun Kelly and his ex-girlfriend Megan Fox announced breaking up in November 2024, after dating for five years, since 2020.
The duo has one child together, a daughter named Saga Blade Fox-Baker, whom they welcomed on March 27, 2025.