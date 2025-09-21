Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift teases 'unique poems' as she promises 'luxurious' album

Taylor Swift fuels anticipation for her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ with exciting video

  By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift definitely likes shiny things!

In an exciting new video shared on Instagram on Saturday, September 20, the 14-time Grammy winner fueled anticipation for her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by revealing what her fans can expect from the new project.

Along with teasing “unique poems” and promising a truly “luxurious” album for Swifties, the Cruel Summer hitmaker revealed that her record will also include exclusive photocards tied to the era.

The Eras tour starlet also raved about her “extraordinary” album shoot with Martin Marcus, admitting that she loved it so much that she ended up releasing more images that originally planned.

“I just wanted the fans to have as many images from this sort of world this album era as possible. And so I really spent a lot of time figuring out how I could make the best vinyl product and the best packaging and the best CD experience that they could have,” shared the songstress.

She excitedly continued, “So we've got — the CDs all have photo cards in them, the vinyls, they each have a poem inside of them, a unique poem. They've got more images than we ever planned to put in there.”

Furthermore, the Blank Space crooner opened up about different details of The Life of a Showgirl, sharing that to perfectly channel the glitz and glamour of a showgirl, she decided to design the album in a “high-gloss finish” which she’d “never done before.”

“I think we wanted this album to feel really luxurious,” Taylor Swift explained, adding, “And kind of as a nod to the luxury that a showgirl puts on when she's onstage. Meanwhile, like in the quick-change room, she's like [heaving]. Maybe that's just me. I don't know.”

Swift concluded her video saying, “The vinyl packaging, the CD packaging, the photographs, the photo cards — it's all just something I'm very proud of, and it took a lot of time to put together, a lot of concentration, a lot of organization, but hopefully it pays off. I hope the fans are happy.”

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is slated to release on October 3, 2025.

