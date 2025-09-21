Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new theatrical film sets major record days ahead of release

‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ achieves major record ahead of its premiere on October 3, 2025

  By Sidra Khan
And that’s show business for you – a real bombshell one!

With her anticipated 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl and its theatrical film just around the corner, Taylor Swift has scored a major triumph, proving that her upcoming releases are set to be smash hits.

On Saturday, September 20, Deadline reported that AMC’s surprise booking of the theatrical event of Swift’s forthcoming album, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, for a weekend has already grossed $15 million in ticket sales within 24 hours.

The film, which will be in theatres from October 3 to 5, is expected to earn between $30 million and $50 million during that weekend.

It was also reported that unlike the Eras Tour film which went through studios, the Cruel Summer singer reached out directly to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron in late August.

The Eras Tour movie was a huge success, earning $180.8M in the U.S., $267.1M worldwide, and a net profit of $172M, according to sources.

And now, by teaming up directly with AMC, the Grammy winner can control her box office results and get the best deal without involving major studios.

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl:

The Life of a Showgirl is the upcoming 12th studio album by Taylor Swift, which is scheduled to release on October 3, 2025.

The album contains 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter featured on the title track.

