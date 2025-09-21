Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss

Matthew McConaughey believes sometimes smaller really is better, especially when it comes to marriage.
In his new book, Poems & Prayers, the Interstellar star revealed that downsizing from a king-size to a queen-size bed has been one of the best decisions he and his wife, Camila Alves, made for their relationship.
“The best thing you can / do for your / marriage,” he titled one entry in the book.
Matthew went on to write, “One way to surely / get ahead, / is get rid of that / king-¬size mattress, / and sleep in a / queen-¬size bed.”
On Saturday, September 20, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star doubled down on the claim in a candid interview with Fox News Digital.
“We have kids and we go to our friend’s house and he has one of these double king-size beds put together and all the kids sleep in the bed,” he said.
The Dallas Buyers Club actor further added, “The wife’s on one side with her side table, and the husband’s on the other side, and it’s great when you got all three kids, but all of a sudden the kids get too big. They’re out of the bed.”
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in June, share three children, sons Levi, 17 and Livingston, 12, and daughter Vida, 15.