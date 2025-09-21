Camila Cabello bids farewell to Yours, C tour with sweet message

Camila Cabello had the “best summer of all time!”
After wrapping her electrifying second concert tour, Yours, C, in Brazil this month, the Worth It singer took to Instagram on Saturday, September 20, to bid farewell to the thrilling journey.
Alongside a slew of heartwarming photos, the Shameless songstress penned, “bsoat. the best summer of all time.”
She continued, “thank you to every single one of you who was a part of this tour, watched online, dressed up and put glitter on your eyelids.”
In the statement, Cabello also expressed gratitude towards the whole team that helped her make the tour unforgettable.
“thank you to our team, crew, musicians, dancers who are so talented and committed to showing people a good time :) and for making this journey feel fun and safe and meaningful,” she penned.
The beautiful photo gallery opened with a snap of the singer dressed in a lemon-colored outfit, which included a deep neck shirt and a fitted skirt.
She completed her look by wearing eye-catching white pencil heels.
Fans’ reaction:
Shortly after Camila Cabello dropped the heartwarming post, her fans flooded the comments with their gushing reactions and sweet remarks.
“What a dream it was. with even better people,” wrote one, while another expressed, The bestest everrrrrrr. love you so muchhhhhhh.”
A third sweetly penned, “Now Rest up, sleep well, and take care of your health, Camila! We’re counting down the days for CC5.”
“Camila, I love you so much! Gorgeous, perfect, never misses… WHAT A WOMAN!” gushed a fourth.
Camila Cabello wrapped her Yours, C tour in Brazil on September 14, 2025.