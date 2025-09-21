Home / Entertainment

Camila Cabello bids farewell to Yours, C tour with sweet message

The ‘Worth It’ singer wrapped her second concert tour Yours, C, in Brazil this month

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Camila Cabello bids farewell to Yours, C tour with sweet message
Camila Cabello bids farewell to Yours, C tour with sweet message

Camila Cabello had the “best summer of all time!”

After wrapping her electrifying second concert tour, Yours, C, in Brazil this month, the Worth It singer took to Instagram on Saturday, September 20, to bid farewell to the thrilling journey.

Alongside a slew of heartwarming photos, the Shameless songstress penned, “bsoat. the best summer of all time.”

She continued, “thank you to every single one of you who was a part of this tour, watched online, dressed up and put glitter on your eyelids.”

In the statement, Cabello also expressed gratitude towards the whole team that helped her make the tour unforgettable.

“thank you to our team, crew, musicians, dancers who are so talented and committed to showing people a good time :) and for making this journey feel fun and safe and meaningful,” she penned.

The beautiful photo gallery opened with a snap of the singer dressed in a lemon-colored outfit, which included a deep neck shirt and a fitted skirt.

She completed her look by wearing eye-catching white pencil heels.

Fans’ reaction:

Shortly after Camila Cabello dropped the heartwarming post, her fans flooded the comments with their gushing reactions and sweet remarks.

“What a dream it was. with even better people,” wrote one, while another expressed, The bestest everrrrrrr. love you so muchhhhhhh.”

A third sweetly penned, “Now Rest up, sleep well, and take care of your health, Camila! We’re counting down the days for CC5.”

“Camila, I love you so much! Gorgeous, perfect, never misses… WHAT A WOMAN!” gushed a fourth.

Camila Cabello wrapped her Yours, C tour in Brazil on September 14, 2025.

You Might Like:

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation
American singer-songwriter shares her thoughts on social media over Jimmy Kimmel Show suspension

Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America
The 'Oppenheimer' director has long been active in the DGA and currently serves on its national board of directors

Reese Witherspoon shares rare journey of overcoming abusive relationship

Reese Witherspoon shares rare journey of overcoming abusive relationship
Hello Sunshine founder discusses aftermath of leaving a toxic relationship

Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss

Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss
Matthew McConaughey share three children with his wife of 13 years, Camila Alves

Taylor Swift’s new theatrical film sets major record days ahead of release

Taylor Swift’s new theatrical film sets major record days ahead of release
‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ achieves major record ahead of its premiere on October 3, 2025

Sonny Curtis, ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ theme song writer, dies at 88

Sonny Curtis, ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ theme song writer, dies at 88
The Crickets frontman Sonny Curtis’s family releases somber statement to announce his sudden death

Taylor Swift teases ‘unique poems’ as she promises ‘luxurious’ album

Taylor Swift teases ‘unique poems’ as she promises ‘luxurious’ album
Taylor Swift fuels anticipation for her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ with exciting video

MGK reveals ‘worst torture’ he experienced after Megan Fox breakup

MGK reveals ‘worst torture’ he experienced after Megan Fox breakup
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox parted ways last November after dating for five years

Pamela Anderson teams up with sons for TV reboot of iconic film

Pamela Anderson teams up with sons for TV reboot of iconic film
'The Naked Gun' star has joined the team with her children Brandon Thomas Lee, and Dylan Jagger Lee

Sabrina Carpenter to promote meaningful cause through Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter to promote meaningful cause through Short n’ Sweet tour
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker will resume her fifth concert tour Short n’ Sweet in Pittsburgh on October 23, 2025

'28 Years Later' debuts on Netflix today with emotional depth and exciting twists

'28 Years Later' debuts on Netflix today with emotional depth and exciting twists
'28 Years Later' breathes new life into the genre and sets the stage for an ambitious trilogy

'America Got Talent' star Drew Lynch shaken as paramedics interrupt show

'America Got Talent' star Drew Lynch shaken as paramedics interrupt show
The American comedian experienced unusual incident during his live show in Spokane