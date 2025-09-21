Home / Entertainment

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship

Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd open up about their children bond

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship
Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship

Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd share a close bond with each other and now they pass down to their kids.

The American actress has recently reflected on her friendship with Emma while promoting her new movie, Adulthood.

Billie recalled organising a “crazy party” to celebrate her birthday that was attended by Emma and her four-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

“Emma was there, and I was Tinkerbell, and Emma showed up as Peter Pan,” said the 33-year-old actress in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The American Horror Story actress continued, “We're still in lock step. We didn't even discuss it. She just knew to be Peter Pan, that I was going to be Tinkerbell. And I just love her.”

“She has a son, and I have two kids now, and we get them together. And it's just so crazy that the show was 10 years ago. I feel old,” quipped Billie.

Earlier in July, the Booksmart actress spoke with same outlet on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs.

Sharing reaction about her kids, Emma shared that she just “loves” to do anything that they will care about.

“This might be my career peak because it's something that they're gonna freak out about, and I'm just so excited for them to watch it and love me more,” she told the outlet.

In March, Billie revealed to PEOPLE at the Mid-Century Modern premiere and talked about her son milestone.

“My son just learned to ride a bike without training wheels, and he's 4. And just watching him learn new things is the most magical, crazy thing,” she added.

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role
The 'Moana' star is set to appear in new film, 'The Smashing Machine,' scheduled for release in October

Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary

Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate one year of marriage with heartfelt posts

‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed

‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed
Fans’ reactions over announcement of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo’s upcoming movie final trailer

Jennifer Garner reacts as Ben Affleck's fears over John Miller wedding revealed

Jennifer Garner reacts as Ben Affleck's fears over John Miller wedding revealed
The 'Elektra' starlet began dating John Miller shortly after she filed for divorce from ex-husband, Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner subtly hints at marriage plans with boyfriend John Miller

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship
Pop icon's family and fans express concern over her mental well-being

Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy

Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy
The 'Drip' singer and her ex-boyfriend, Offset, officially ended their on-and-off relationship in 2024 after several years together

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage
Michael Jackson tied the knot with Priscilla Presley’s daughter back in 1994

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assaulted as a teen

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assaulted as a teen
‘Interstellar’ star recalls trauma of kidnapping experience in a new interview

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album
American rapper hits out at Joe Budden and other critics who claims she had a ghostwriter

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis
Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on their Dukes of Funnytown tour

Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role
'The Rock' talks about playing bold role in upcoming Benny Safdie directed movie