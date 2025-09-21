Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship

Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd share a close bond with each other and now they pass down to their kids.
The American actress has recently reflected on her friendship with Emma while promoting her new movie, Adulthood.
Billie recalled organising a “crazy party” to celebrate her birthday that was attended by Emma and her four-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.
“Emma was there, and I was Tinkerbell, and Emma showed up as Peter Pan,” said the 33-year-old actress in a new interview with PEOPLE.
The American Horror Story actress continued, “We're still in lock step. We didn't even discuss it. She just knew to be Peter Pan, that I was going to be Tinkerbell. And I just love her.”
“She has a son, and I have two kids now, and we get them together. And it's just so crazy that the show was 10 years ago. I feel old,” quipped Billie.
Earlier in July, the Booksmart actress spoke with same outlet on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs.
Sharing reaction about her kids, Emma shared that she just “loves” to do anything that they will care about.
“This might be my career peak because it's something that they're gonna freak out about, and I'm just so excited for them to watch it and love me more,” she told the outlet.
In March, Billie revealed to PEOPLE at the Mid-Century Modern premiere and talked about her son milestone.
“My son just learned to ride a bike without training wheels, and he's 4. And just watching him learn new things is the most magical, crazy thing,” she added.