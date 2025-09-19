Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk named as new Turning Point USA CEO

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has decided to follow in the footsteps of her late husband.
On Thursday, September 18, the organisation announced that Erika has been appointed as the new CEO of Turning Point USA.
They added that the decision was made as the late CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed at an event last week, had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in the event of his death.
Turning Point USA has released the statement stating, "It was the honour of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one."
"He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA," the announcement noted.
What is Turning Point USA?
Co-founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012, Turning Point USA is an American nonprofit organisation that has become one of the country's most influential conservative organisations over the years.
Turning Point USA focuses on advocating conservative politics on high school and university campuses, where it has been credited for inspiring young individuals to support Trump.
Erika Kirk graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in political science and international relations and Liberty University with a juris master's degree in 2017 and received a doctorate in Christian leadership in 2022.
She is currently the owner of the faith-based fashion brand Proclaim Streetwear.
The mother-of-two previously worked as an actor and model and has competed in beauty pageants, winning Miss Arizona USA in 2012. She tied the knot with Charlie Kirk in Arizona in May 2021.
A public memorial service in remembrance of Charlie Kirk will be held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and several prominent political figures are expected to attend, including President Donald Trump, JD Vance and the secretary of state, Marco Rubio.
Besides that, a 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged over the killing of Charlie Kirk.
Earlier this week, Trump revealed that he plans to award Charlie, who was a close ally of his administration, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.