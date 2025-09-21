King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief 

King Frederik decided to step out of his comfort zone as he stepped out for a key royal event without his wife, Queen Mary.
The Danish monarch visited the Red Barnet’s family club in Nykøbing Falster on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Shortly after his meaningful engagement, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official account to share a few heartfelt moments from today’s event featuring His Majesty.
"Nature bingo, bonfire and communal dining were on the agenda when His Majesty the King visited the Red Barnet's family experience club in Nykøbing Falster today," they stated in the caption.
They continued, "Together with the club's families and volunteers, His Majesty participated in a series of activities, all of which were based in nature. Food was cooked around the campfire, and along the lake, the King and the children fished with nets to study animal and plant life."
The Royal Family additionally explained that the purpose of the Red Barnet’s Family Experience Clubs is to provide better well-being for those children and families in need.
It is pertinent to note that King Frederik has been supporting the Danish branch of the Save the Children charity organisation since 2002.
His Majesty's meaningful engagement comes after he hosted the European Union Supreme Military Chief General Sean Clancy at Amalienborg Palace on Thursday, September 18.