Home / Royal

King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry

The British monarch has made his stance ‘absolutely clear’ about Prince Harry’s return to the Royal Family

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry


There’s no way King Charles will let Prince Harry have the best of both worlds!

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex visited the UK for a four-day trip to attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, during which he also had a long-awaited reunion with his ailing father.

During the 54-minute long meeting at Clarence House, the 76-year-old King echoed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, stance by making it “absolutely clear” to Harry that he cannot be a “half-in, half-out” member of the Royal Family.

When the Spare author had decided to step down from his royal duties back in 2020, the former Queen had made it clear that members of the Royal Family cannot take on official duties white also making money.

Standing firm on his mother’s view, King Charles gave a blunt reality check to his younger son by telling him that he will not be permitted to join the Royal Family in any official public role, reported The Telegraph.

According to a royal insider, “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the Family.”

Moreover, it was also reported that the Duke of Sussex has expressed his desire to make more public appearance in the United Kingdom.

As per the Daily Mail, “high-level” talks are in process between King Charles and Prince Harry’s representatives to bring the father-son duo together for a “public show of unity.”

Buckingham Palace courtiers and Harry’s staff are said to be “tentatively discussing” ways to present Charles and the Duke as united. As a result, the two are expected to attend public events together more often over the next year.

You Might Like:

King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief

King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief
The Danish monarch visited the Red Barnet's family club in Nykøbing Falster without his wife, Queen Mary

King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel pedal through bustling Brussels streets: Watch

King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel pedal through bustling Brussels streets: Watch
The Belgian Royal Family shares joy-filled video of King Philippe and his younger son Prince Emmanuel cycling in Brussels

Prince Harry secures special protection during his much-awaited return to UK

Prince Harry secures special protection during his much-awaited return to UK
The Duke of Sussex reunited with King Charles during his recent trip to his homeland

King Charles hails Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh's faith-inspired visit to Japan

King Charles hails Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh's faith-inspired visit to Japan
Buckingham Palace highlights Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's visit to sacred sites in Japan

Royal Hashemite Court issues new update on King Abdullah's key state visit

Royal Hashemite Court issues new update on King Abdullah's key state visit
Jordanian King Abdullah II set to begin another state visit to New York City this weekend

King Charles blushes as he reminded of his past popularity among girls

King Charles blushes as he reminded of his past popularity among girls
King Charles paid a special visit to the world’s oldest living person Ethel Caterham on her 116th birthday

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as her private apology email to Epstein leaked

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as her private apology email to Epstein leaked
The Duchess of York defended Epstein in private 2011 email weeks after publicly condemning him

Charles Spencer hosts major event at Althorp House with girlfriend Cat Jarman

Charles Spencer hosts major event at Althorp House with girlfriend Cat Jarman
Charles confirmed his romance with Cat Jarman in 2024 after filing for divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet onstage hug at Kevin Costner’s event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet onstage hug at Kevin Costner’s event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise joint appearance at One805LIVE! concert in Santa Barbara

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit US amid Prince Harry olive branches?

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit US amid Prince Harry olive branches?
The Prince and Princess of Wales may soon travel to the United States amid constant reconciliation pleas from Prince Harry

King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return

King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return
Prince Harry is ‘genuinely interested’ in moving back to the UK after long awaited reunion with King Charles this month

Queen Sofia concludes high-profile American&Spain250 event in Washington DC

Queen Sofia concludes high-profile American&Spain250 event in Washington DC
The former Spanish Queen visited the US to attend the Second America&Spain250 Symposium in Washington, DC