King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry

There’s no way King Charles will let Prince Harry have the best of both worlds!
Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex visited the UK for a four-day trip to attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, during which he also had a long-awaited reunion with his ailing father.
During the 54-minute long meeting at Clarence House, the 76-year-old King echoed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, stance by making it “absolutely clear” to Harry that he cannot be a “half-in, half-out” member of the Royal Family.
When the Spare author had decided to step down from his royal duties back in 2020, the former Queen had made it clear that members of the Royal Family cannot take on official duties white also making money.
Standing firm on his mother’s view, King Charles gave a blunt reality check to his younger son by telling him that he will not be permitted to join the Royal Family in any official public role, reported The Telegraph.
According to a royal insider, “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the Family.”
Moreover, it was also reported that the Duke of Sussex has expressed his desire to make more public appearance in the United Kingdom.
As per the Daily Mail, “high-level” talks are in process between King Charles and Prince Harry’s representatives to bring the father-son duo together for a “public show of unity.”
Buckingham Palace courtiers and Harry’s staff are said to be “tentatively discussing” ways to present Charles and the Duke as united. As a result, the two are expected to attend public events together more often over the next year.