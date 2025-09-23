Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle

Home / Entertainment

  • By Riba Shaikh
Miley Cyrus has recently revealed her hobby helped her maintain a sober lifestyle.

The Flowers hit-maker reflected on her sobriety journey and what kept her going while speaking to Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book’s new issue.

“Gardening is something you do for yourself,” said the 32-year-old.

Miley noted that after “sharing so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple, like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it,” it becomes a very “personal process”.

Looking at the positive impact gardening has had on her, the Jaded singer opened up that gardening has been the “medicine” that’s kept her “grounded” in her sober lifestyle.

“It’s part of a practice, the way yoga might be: getting out into nature, doing something with my hands, and having a creative outlet that isn’t about fame or success,” explained Miley.

The Hannah Montana alum added that it’s a “genuine win” to “put seeds in the ground” and then “see flowers grow in the spring”.

Miley mentioned that she was “inspired” to do that at her own home.

“I did that on a hillside a while ago. I was leaving for a tour, and I just threw seeds out, thinking maybe when I came home something magic would happen. And it did,” she added.

