King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Good bye'

King Charles' office has released an official statement after Sarah Ferguson found herself in a bit of a pickle due to a leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein.
On Monday, September 22, the Royal Family's official Instagram account marked the conclusion of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's visit to Japan to celebrate the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
As they wrapped their four-day tour, the Royal Family's social media account posted a carousel of clicks, featuring the highlights from the visit.
The first click was from Prince Edward and Sophie's visit to the UK Pavilion on Monday, followed by their attendance at Japan's largest international event, Expo 2025.
During the visit, Sophie delivered opening remarks at a UN Women panel event on gender equality, where she was dressed in a stunning blue polka dot dress, which she paired with white shoes and a gorgeous crochet bag.
The farewell post was accompanied by the caption, "Goodbye and thank you, Japan! 日本の皆さま、ありがとうございました！[Thank you to everyone in Japan!]."
"From Tokyo to Koyasan and Expo 2025 Osaka, this trip celebrated the friendship between our two nations. Thank you for the warm welcome!" the caption concluded.
The update came just hours after it was revealed that around seven charities in the UK have cut their ties with the Duchess of York over her alleged association with the disgraced financier.
In the bombshell email, Sarah reportedly apologised to Jeffrey for criticising him publicly and described him as a "supreme friend".