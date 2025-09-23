Home / Royal

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues

King Chalres shared disappointing message amid the tensions mount around Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


King Charles has reportedly closed the doors of a royal residence as tensions mount around Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

On Monday, Balmoral Castle’s Instagram account announced that the palace is now closed to the public.

Sharing an exterior photo of the iconic building, surrounded by Autumn leaves, the palace penned the caption to inform members of the public that the royal residence is currently closed.

Balmoral Castle, along with its grounds and exhibitions, is temporarily closed after being opened to the public by King Charles following his mother’s passing.

Tickets are set to return on October 1, when the estate reopens for tours.

Notably, the palace announcement came amid the tension growing more between the Duke and Duchess of York after Ferguson’s reputation appears to be in a challenging situation as the new email release.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who were seen alongside the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, caused tensions for King Charles due to their continuing ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In September 2025, news broke that a 2011 email from Ferguson to Jeffrey Epstein was released.

Notably, several charities had cut their links with Ferguson, after media reports revealed that she had described the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a “supreme friend” in an email.

Prince William is also pressuring King Charles to banish Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over their Epstein ties, with pressure mounting after a resurfaced email led charities to drop Fergie.

Charles, however, is reluctant to sever ties due to their “loyalty.”

But, in 2024, Charles made a move to put pressure on Andrew's by cutting major financial allowances to move him from Royal lodge to the smaller Frogmore Cottage.

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout
Sarah Ferguson was removed by children hospice charity foundation and other multiple organizations

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey
Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out to make heartfelt outing

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'
Buckingham Palace has issued a farewell message after several charities severed ties with the Duchess of York

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement
Palace insider reveals if King Charles, Prince William are feuding over Harry reunion

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause
The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities
The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny over her alleged apology to "supreme friend" Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter, Princess Lilibet's, 4th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 failed to impress fans