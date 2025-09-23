King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues

King Charles has reportedly closed the doors of a royal residence as tensions mount around Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
On Monday, Balmoral Castle’s Instagram account announced that the palace is now closed to the public.
Sharing an exterior photo of the iconic building, surrounded by Autumn leaves, the palace penned the caption to inform members of the public that the royal residence is currently closed.
Balmoral Castle, along with its grounds and exhibitions, is temporarily closed after being opened to the public by King Charles following his mother’s passing.
Tickets are set to return on October 1, when the estate reopens for tours.
Notably, the palace announcement came amid the tension growing more between the Duke and Duchess of York after Ferguson’s reputation appears to be in a challenging situation as the new email release.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who were seen alongside the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, caused tensions for King Charles due to their continuing ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In September 2025, news broke that a 2011 email from Ferguson to Jeffrey Epstein was released.
Notably, several charities had cut their links with Ferguson, after media reports revealed that she had described the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a “supreme friend” in an email.
Prince William is also pressuring King Charles to banish Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over their Epstein ties, with pressure mounting after a resurfaced email led charities to drop Fergie.
Charles, however, is reluctant to sever ties due to their “loyalty.”
But, in 2024, Charles made a move to put pressure on Andrew's by cutting major financial allowances to move him from Royal lodge to the smaller Frogmore Cottage.