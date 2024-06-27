Giant sinkhole appears in the middle of soccer ground in Alton: Watch

A giant sinkhole swallowed a part of a soccer field in Gordon Moore City Park in Alton on Wednesday, June 26 morning.
According to Fox 8, the representative for New Frontier Materials informed that the sinkhole in the middle of the soccer ground appeared after an underground mine collapsed.
As per Alton Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Haynes, the sinkhole is estimated to be 100 feet wide and 50 feet deep.
He said, “The mines have been here and in this area for decades and decades. It’s never been brought up before, so I’m told it’s an anomaly. We’ll wait until the investigation is complete. It was surreal, kind of like a movie where the ground just falls out from underneath you.”
Moreover, Matt Barkett, the spokesman of New Frontier Materials, issued a statement on behalf of the Bluff City Minerals, Midland Daily News reported.
The statement said, “The New Frontier Materials underground mine in Alton, IL, today experienced surface subsidence and opened a sinkhole at Gordon Moore City Park. The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs.”
It further added, “No one was injured in the incident, which has been reported to officials at the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) in accordance with applicable regulations. Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community."