State of Play 2025 to occur today: How to watch?

This State of Play promises to bring a plenty of thrilling news for PlayStation fans

  By Syeda Fazeelat
PlayStation is finally set to announce thrilling updates for PS5 owners with its September 2025 State of Play event.

These highly anticipated showcases are held annually around this time of a year, teasing forthcoming PS5 games for the rest of the year.

Sony has currently confirmed only one game — Saros from Housemarque — featuring five minutes of gameplay footage during the broadcast.

The rest of the 35-minute presentation will be dedicated to other surprises, such as titles from third-party publishers, indie developers, and PlayStation’s native studios.

The State of Play event is set to occur today, September 24, kicking off at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT.

Fans are anticipating to watch the State of Play live on Twitch or YouTube. Twitch usually streams ahead of YouTube.

In case you miss out the major event, ComicBook.com will provide an entire coverage through a live blog, recapping the major revelations as they occur.

This State of Play promises to bring a plenty of thrilling news for PlayStation fans.

