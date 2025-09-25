Home / Entertainment

Cardi B explains when she knew marriage to Offset was over: ‘I was sick, dead’

The ‘Am I The Drama?’ rapper recalls realizing her seven-year marriage to Offset had lost its spark

  • By Sidra Khan
Although she was “sick” of her relationship to Offset, Cardi B doesn’t “regret” anything.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, September 24, the Am I The Drama? hitmaker opened up about her split from the Clout rapper.

The former flames, who tied the knot in 2017, called it quits on their marriage seven years later in 2024.

Speaking on how she navigated her public split from Offset, the WAP rapper expressed that even though the relationship ended up in separation, she does not feel like it was “waste of time.”

"Even in the long marriage that I was in, there's a lot of things that I regret, and there's a lot of things that people are gonna be like, 'You see, you wasted your time,' but I don't feel like it was a waste of time," she stated.

The Grammy-winning artist continued, "I see what comes with being a wife, being a mom, so I experienced that. It's like I have to experience pain, I have to experience good times, I have to experience what it was like to have a family and to be a wife."

Opening up about how she knew her marriage to Offset was over, the I Like It rapper revealed, "I really just don't regret anything. It is what it is. If your heart is not ready, it's just not ready. I felt like I was getting really sick and it's like, 'Alright this is dead.’”

For the unversed, Cardi B first filed for divorce from the Open It Up rapper in September 2020, but the pair later reconciled.

In July 2024, she once again reached court to file for divorce after confirming her separation from Offset in December 2023.

The ex-couple shares three children – two daughters, Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle, and a son, Wave Set.

