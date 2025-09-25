Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence as mom Victoria plans 'attack' on Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a powerful message in support of his wife, Nicola Peltz as family rift deepens.
Amid the rumours that Victoria Beckham is planning a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey to "expose" Nicola's "real character", Brooklyn comes forward as a shield for the American model.
During his participation in the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match on Wednesday, September 24th, the eldest son of the Beckham family opened up about how he deals with the negative coverage of his life.
"There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife," Brooklyn told the Daily Mail.
He continued, "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."
Brooklyn also noted that he never worries about whatever people say about his personal life as they always say "rubbish"
"I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun," he added.
Brooklyn - who renewed his wedding wows with Nicola last month only after three years of marriage further revealed, "We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home."
This statement from the 26-year-old came after inside sources told Closer magazine that Victoria Beckham is considering to give a bombshell interview to the Oprah to set record on the ongoing rift between Brooklyn and his family.
"Victoria knows they’re not billionaires like the Peltz family, but when it comes to their celebrity, she feels they have a lot more currency," the insider claimed.
They added, "So she’s weighing up having a big sit-down chat ready, and she’s already been in talks with Oprah Winfrey."