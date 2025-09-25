LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans

For the first time since he moved to LA, things have gotten strangely icy between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, sparking trade and retirement rumours.
According to The Comeback, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hasn’t accomplished over his 20-plus-year NBA career. James has won the Finals, Finals MVP, MVP, been named to countless All-NBA teams but it is believed that now his in the NBA is coming to closure.
Fans have wondered what will be next for arguably the best basketball player to ever step foot on a court, with many assuming that he would become an owner of an NBA franchise.
However, it appears that James has his sights set on something even loftier than that: his own league.
NBC on Wednesday, September 24, reported, “LeBron James and Maverick Carter are reportedly assembling a group of investors to launch a basketball league that would compete with the NBA.”
The news has sparked debate on social media.
A user wrote on X, “NBA doesn’t wanna acknowledge LeBron as the undisputed GOAT and he does this? Lmao.”
“Then it will not compete with the NBA lmao it would be a good secondary league to watch ….it will be competing with the Euro League,” another added.
“In his own league, completely free from drug testing, Lebron will play until he’s 75 years old lol… there’s no way for him to hide his PEDS use while playing in the NBA,” a fan penned.
James has not yet responded to the rumours and shared details about his next move.