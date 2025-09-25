Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
The greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ and Peter Crouch’s robot dance at the top of the list.

According to National World, the iconic football celebrations also featured Roger Milla’s flagpole dance at Italia ’90 and Jürgen Klinsmann’s dive celebration in 1994.

The research was commissioned by OLBG, which has also created a fun quiz, which assigns you a goal celebration based on a few personality questions found that 55% fans would love to see more trademark celebrations from players when they score.

Jake Ashton, football editor for the brand, said, “It’s a moment in time, where all the training and hard work to be able to score comes out for the player. Looking at the list, there are some amazing celebrations from over the years, and it’s great to get fans’ views on the ones they rank as most memorable.”

The study also found 68 per cent think seeing a trademark goal celebration from players is a joy to watch.

Those who contributed to the list of most memorable moments said they help players stand out and be remembered (46 per cent) and bring a playful edge to the game (43 per cent) - with 38 per cent claiming they turn goals into entertainment beyond the pitch.

But 22 per cent have even copied or recreated a goal celebration themselves, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ (52 per cent) and Cole Palmer’s ‘It’s Cold’ (24 per cent) the most common.

