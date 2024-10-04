Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024

Ghana announced its first case of deadly mpox, also known as monkeypox, this year on Thursday, October 3.
However, the health service in Ghana has not specified which variant is involved.
According to a statement obtained by Reuters, the patient is a young male experiencing fever, rash, and body aches.
A total of 25 contacts have been identified and are currently being monitored.
Ghana had previously reported mpox cases in 2022 and 2023.
In August, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to neighboring countries.
Two strains of mpox are currently spreading, including the clade I variant, which is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa, and the newer clade Ib variant, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual contact.