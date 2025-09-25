Home / Sports

Sinner shrugs off Federer's ATP favour comments about him and Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner responds to Roger Federer's court speed claims ahead of China Open

  By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner has responded to Roger Federer after the Swiss icon urged tournament chiefs to change court speeds in the interests of variety.

According to The Tennis Gazette, during a recent live episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast in San Francisco, Federer suggested that tournaments are slowing the surfaces down to increase the chances of having more Sinner and Alcaraz finals.

“I understand the safety net that the tournament directors see in making the surface slower,” said Federer. “It’s for the weaker player – he has to hit extra amazing shots to beat Sinner, whereas if it’s quick, he can only maybe blast a few and, at the right time… and he gets past.”

These comments split opinion, and now in his pre-tournament press conference at the China Open, Sinner has been asked about whether he would be in favour of tournaments changing court speeds.

The Italian player replied, “Yeah, I feel like we have three big changes, which is hard court, clay and grass, which has always been like this. The hard courts, they are at times very similar. At times there are some small changes, couple of changes. One tournament that comes up a bit is Indian Wells because the ball bounces very high. It’s a bit different how the ball reacts with the court.”

The last tournament that both Sinner and Alcaraz played where they did not meet in the final was at the Australian Open.

Despite both players now being in Asia, they will not be able to go head-to-head for at least a week, as they are at different tournaments.

