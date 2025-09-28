Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber slammed for unusual online activity amid Selena Gomez wedding

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony over the weekend

  By Madiha Akhtar
Justin Bieber has recently faced online backlash after his ex Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27.

The Emilia Perez actress got married to Benny in an intimate event with guests in attendance including Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short so on and so forth.

However, the Baby hit-maker started sharing a series of a series of posts from his basketball at The League in LA one day earlier on his Instagram handle.

Following his move, Justin, who shares one son with wife Hailey Bieber, was slammed by social media users over his odd gesture.


One wrote, “The love of your life got married,” referencing to his ex-girlfriend whom he dated on-and-off from 2010 through 2018.

Another mentioned, “We just know you're hurting right now.”

A third user remarked, “His wife posting all these photos.”

Someone said, “She is married now Justin… I’m so proud of her.”

Other user mentioned, “You crying yet? Bruh you lost her forever jelena is gone.”

“She loved you and you destroyed her with your actions. She got married and shone again,” stated some other user.


Meanwhile, there were some who also came to defend the singer, as one said, “He's allowed to post on his Instagram... that's literally what instagram is for!! just a reminder!”

Another fan of Justin wrote, “Y'all leave him alone.”

“Y'all should be celebrating her wedding not in HIS comment section,” added the singer’s ardent fan.

