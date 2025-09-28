Home / Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar sets the record straight on upcoming ‘Buffy’ show

  By Madiha Akhtar
Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently set the record straight about the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer television show.

The Scooby-Doo actress revealed that the upcoming series won’t be a “reboot” but a “continuation” that is set within the Buffy universe.

Clarifying her stance on teen drama, Sarah told Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that the new story will pick up 25 years after the original ended.

“I want to be careful to make everyone understand it’s not a reboot. It’s a continuation of a world,” said the 48-year-old.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress didn’t say much but he did share that the experience has been “equal parts incredibly thrilling, but also it’s very nerve-wracking”.

However, Sarah revealed that people have been asking for reboot for so many years.

The Cruel Intentions actress noted that everyone “also has an opinion on how it should be done”.

“I’m doing it for the fans, so I hope they love it, but I know that they’ll all have opinions, too,” explained Sarah.

Meanwhile, the Grudge actress confirmed that the upcoming show was “made with a lot of love and a lot of passion, and a lot of thought behind it”.

