Dwayne Johnson hints at running for US president in future

Dwayne Johnson has recently been making headlines for his exceptional performance in The Smashing Machine movie.
The Red Notice actor, who is still trying to come to terms with the enthusiastic reception of Benny Safdie movie at the Venice Film Festival, dropped major hints about running for US president in the future.
The Jungle Cruise actor was asked whether he would run for a president of the United States.
To which, The Rock told Variety, “It’s wild, man. I’m always honoured when people ask that. I love what I do.”
“I love storytelling. But yeah, we’ll see,” declared the Jumanji actor.
Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne opened up about his inspiration behind doing the role of Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine movie.
“I feel like this has, for me, been brewing inside of me for some time — just this idea of: ‘Wait, I think I can do more. I feel like I want to do more.’ And then it comes,” stated the Black Adam actor.
Dwayne continued, “I’m going to do it with Benny Safdie. And then I start to get a little cold foot.”
However, the wrestler-turned- actor noted that you need “that person to say, ‘Hey, not only can you, and I believe you can, but walk down this road with me and see what I see’”.
“And here’s the cliff. Jump off. Hopefully the parachute opens. But he was like, ‘I got you, though,’ right? That was the thing. ‘I got you,’” added Dwayne.