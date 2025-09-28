Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career

Glen Powell has recently shared his honest thoughts on successful phase of his career.
The Anyone But You actor is currently busy at this point of his career, revealing that he’s happy to be a part of interesting acting projects.
“As long as I'm getting to make cool things with people I love and collaborate with people I really am excited to team up with, and as long as I can keep doing that and stay in the game, and bring my family along for the ride,” said the 36-year-old actor in a new interview with PEOPLE.
Glen told the outlet that he’s “super happy. I'm good”.
Top Gun: Maverick star opened up that he is being questioned about taking up projects continuously without break over the years.
“Everybody keeps asking me, like, 'Are you tired right now?' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not,’” explained Glen.
Hit Man actor confessed that he’s happy and, in the zone, and “everybody is filling me up with more life and more knowledge, and I'm getting to bring really cool things to audiences around the world”.
“There's just nothing better. It's awesome,” added Glen.
For now, the actor will next be seen in upcoming projects including The Running Man, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name.
Another one is Chad Powers show, which will begin streaming on Hulu on September 30.