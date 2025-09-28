Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding

The 'Only Murder In The Building' star tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbra

  By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift made a whirlwind appearance at Selena Gomez’s California wedding, jetting home to boyfriend Travis Kelce just hours after celebrating her best friend’s big day.

Soon after the Only Murder In The Building star tied the knot with the music producer in Santa Barbra, Swift attended her bestie’s wedding and left the home shortly after the dreamy event.

Her hasty exit guarantees she’ll make it back to Kansas City for Travis Kelce’s big game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Blank Space singer enjoyed the evening alongside Gomez, who wed music producer Benny Blanco in a lavish clifftop ceremony in Goleta, California.

After 11.30pm, Swift’s three car convoy was seen heading towards the nearby Santa Barbara airport where she took a private Gulfstream G550 plane.

The jet is chartered for Missouri, with the singer due to arrive shortly before the game begins.

Swift previously flew into Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon, shielded by umbrellas as she left her plane.

The Lover singer, who announced her engagement with Travis Kelce in August, spent Friday night at the ritzy Rosewood Miramar which starts at $1,024-a-night and boasts spectacular views of Miramar Beach and the Pacific Ocean.

To note, Selena Gomez spent $300,000 on security for her wedding, attended by Taylor Swift, Erik Andre, and co-stars Steve Martin and Paul Rudd.

