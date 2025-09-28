Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran shares real reason behind his weight loss journey

American singer-songwriter reflects on his fitness inspiration

  • By Madiha Akhtar
Ed Sheeran has recently revealed the real reason behind his weight loss journey in a new interview.

The Perfect crooner opened up about his inspiration behind his fitness while speaking with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM’s Small Stage Series.

When Andy questioned about his weight loss, Ed responded, “I'd put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna hit the gym heavy, try and lose a stone.”

“As I was doing that, I was like, ‘I'm gonna see how far I can take this,’” said the 34-year-old.

Interestingly, the Photograph singer revealed he wanted to achieve one special goal amid his health journey.

“I've never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna see if I can do it,’” explained the musician.

However, Ed recalled messing up during his fitness journey like having a couple of beers in the middle but the singer confessed, “It’s going all right.”

“I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life,” he added.

Earlier in 2019, Ed, who share two daughters with wife Cherry Seaborn, mentioned he lost 50 pounds after he quit smoking.

“I stopped smoking three years ago, and then ever since then started exercising. I love it,” noted the singer-songwriter during an episode of the Behind the Metal podcast at the time.

Ed told the podcast host that he began doing exercise because when he stopped smoking, he was very aware that he needed to clear his lungs from wastes.

Therefore, he decided to start running as he noted that there’s “nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out”.

