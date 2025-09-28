Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco 

Selena Gomez has exchanged marital vows with her longtime partner, Benny Blanco, in her dreamy wedding outfit.
The Calm Down hitmaker tied the knot with her fiancé, now husband, in a lavish wedding in Santa Barbara on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
Shortly after her photos gained traction on social media, the singer-turned-actress’s dreamy outfit became the talk of the town.
For her dreamy wedding ceremony, Selena chose a classic Ralph Lauren wedding dress for her big day.
Notably, the halter-neck collar outfit resembles a stack of ethereal flower petals, a draped bodice flows into a long skirt and train, which the Only Murders in the Building starlet fanned out around her for photos.
Her dress's back cuts into a low V beneath her shoulder blades.
On the other hand, Benny is also looking equally dapper in a custom black tuxedo, which was specially designed by Ralph Lauren.
As of now, the actual cost of the wedding dress has not been revealed by the designer or the couple.
This update about her wedding dress comes after Selena Gomez confirmed her marriage to Benny Blanco in a sweet Instagram post.
The Ice Cream singer shared soft-filtered snaps in an Instagram post with her husband shortly after tying the knot, with a simple caption, "9.27.25."